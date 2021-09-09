Trespassing call leads to lewd conduct arrest

REXBURG — A trespassing call Sunday afternoon led to lewd conduct charges for a Madison County man.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 800 block of Moody Road around 3 p.m. after someone reported a female trying to break into a house. Deputies arrived and found 25-year-old Aliber Fuentes Trejo, who lived at the home.

While on the property deputies spoke to a witness who said a 15-year-old girl who was not supposed to be in the house was inside. Deputies found the teen hiding in a closet and said a friend dropped her off so she could pick up her glasses.

Deputies were familiar with Trejo and the teen after an investigation opened this summer because the couple reportedly had a sexual relationship and the teen became pregnant, according to court documents. It is not clear if the teenager is still pregnant.

During the initial investigation this summer, Trejo said he did not know the victim was only 15-years-old.

During the latest incident, Trejo and the victim both disclosed they had had sexual relations within the past month. The victim last recalled a sexual encounter about a month ago, while Trejo claimed it had been only two weeks.

Deputies arrested Trejo for two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child.

Although Trejo is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.