Utah football’s Aaron Lowe killed in Sunday morning shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe died Sunday after a shooting, according to Salt Lake police.

Lowe, 21, who was a sophomore defensive back for the Utes, was shot and killed at a residence near 2200 S. Broadmoor Street in Sugarhouse Sunday. Another individual, a woman, was critically injured in the overnight shooting and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Chief Mike Brown of the Salt Lake police.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:20 a.m. Sunday after a person in the neighborhood reported a fight with a weapon during a house party, according to Brown. Another neighbor reported gunshots before police arrived.

When officers arrived they found Lowe and the woman shot. Medical personnel gave immediate aid to the two, but Lowe died at the scene.

Brown said several people attending the house party witnessed the events and likely “several of those individuals have photos and videos that could be instrumental to solving this homicide.” Officials continue to investigate the incident and have interviewed several witnesses to the shooting.

“I am deeply saddened by the shooting death of Aaron Lowe,” Brown said. “This talented young man touched the lives of so many here in Salt Lake City and in Texas. The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community. Our condolences also extend to the other person injured in this shooting. I hope for their quick recovery.

“These investigations are complex. Our detectives have been hard at work trying to identify the suspect or suspects in this case.”

No arrests have been made in the case at this time.

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement that he was “devastated” to hear the news of Lowe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident,” he said. “Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

Athletic Director Mark Harlan added that the university has been in contact with Lowe’s family and are “providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletic programs, and our focus will remain on them.”

“Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage,” Harlan said. “Our prayers are with Aaron’s family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him. We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident.”

The incident comes nearly a year after Utah lost its star running back Ty Jordan to a self-inflicted shooting in Texas. Lowe, who was high school teammates with Jordan, dedicated the season to his friend by switching his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 in his memory.

Lowe was one of the players that convinced Jordan to play for the Utes after he decommitted from Texas.

“It was his personality that influenced me,” Lowe said earlier this year. “I had someone in him – someone who came from where I came from. It is because of him that I changed to No. 22. The impact you left on me and all of your friends, that will be something we will never forget.”

Prior to the start of the 2021 football season, Lowe was a natural fit to be awarded the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was awarded by the team’s leadership council.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said at the time. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

The news of his death was shared on social media by his teammates, who are still grieving after last year’s tragic loss. The news comes as Utah enters its bye week ahead of a road contest against USC on Oct. 9.