What’s that smell in Idaho Falls?

IDAHO FALLS — There is some kind of unpleasant odor in Idaho Falls, and no one seems to know what it is.

As of 5:15 p.m. EastIdahoNews.com has heard from hundreds of people all over the community about some kind of smell. It appears to be widespread as we’re hearing from people all over Ammon, Idaho Falls and even in Shelley.

The city of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, which monitors air quality in the area, said they have not gotten any complaints of the smell. With no complaints, they had no answers for EastIdahonews.com.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department also gave no answers as they noted they could smell the odor but were not sure where it came from.

About a dozen people have independently said the air smells “organic” or like “wet dog.”

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if we get to the bottom of the stinky situation.