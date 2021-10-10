10 animals hit and killed at Grand Teton National Park in past 2 weeks

MOOSE, Wyo. — Rangers at Grand Teton National Park are asking visitors to pay attention to their surroundings and slow down while driving after at least 10 animals have been hit and killed in the last two weeks.

Drivers on park roads killed five bison, one elk, one mule deer, one pronghorn, one coyote and one wolf pup, according to a news release sent out Thursday by Grand Teton National Park.

“For many animals, fall is a time of migration, which means animals may be more active near park roadways and can cross the roads unexpectedly. Drivers should use caution and slow down, especially at dawn, dusk and during the night when visibility is reduced,” the release said.

Park officials are asking drivers to follow the nighttime speed limit, which is 45 miles per hour on U.S. Highways 26, 89 and 191.

Officials said around 75 to 100 large animals are hit by vehicles annually in Grand Teton.

When this happens, wildlife management is sent to respond. Depending on the circumstances, this pulls staff away from other duties for a while to remove the carcasses, perform biological sampling and clean up. This directly impacts their ability to protect other wildlife, according to the news release.