A Feel Good Friday donation to teachers helping students in need

Did you know teachers in Idaho have access to a special fund with money that can help their students with crucial necessities?

It’s called the Education Association’s Children’s Fund and a fundraiser was held earlier this week through the Idaho Falls Education Association.

We received this message about the fund:

Teachers can tap this fund to pay for basic needs that might interfere with a child’s ability to learn, everything from clothes and food to eyeglasses, dental work, etc. Since it started, the fund has benefitted more than 5,275 Idaho children. I think it’s one more way that our teachers quietly work to support our students and families and help remove barriers that prevent kids from learning.

Since Sept. 1, $11,000 has helped 50 students but there is still a need for more.

We decided to help contribute to the fund and met with the local teacher who is responsible for it. Check out the video in the player above and if you’d like to help out, you can find more information here.