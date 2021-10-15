A Feel Good Friday surprise for a crossing guard, volunteer football coach

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

Last week we received the following email about a volunteer football coach:

Mark is one in a million. He has a zest for life and loves helping others. Mark is a volunteer YMCA football coach who doesn’t even have a kid on the team and hasn’t for many years but still continues to coach and help other kids develop and learn the game of football.

I have known him for several years when my first son played on his team. Mark has a passion for football and helping others, and is a valued member of the community! Mark works at Mountain Valley Elementary school in Ammon as a PE teacher, crossing guard and whatever else they need him to help with. He is well liked at the school and loves working and helping better the kids lives he works with.

At the park where he holds football practices I have personally heard several kids in the park walking by say there’s Mark, “He is so awesome,” and “We love Mark.” Mark is the kind of person that would help someone in life with anything! I haven’t met many people that care as much about helping others as Mark does. He has the biggest heart ever. Mark names his football teams each year “The Mustangs” Go Mark and the “Mustangs!”

We decided to thank Mark for all he does for our community! We surprised him during practice one day this week – check it out in the video player above.