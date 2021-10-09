Blackfoot teen sentenced after pleading guilty to rape

BLACKFOOT — A judge sentenced a Blackfoot teen on a rider program after he pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl.

Benjamin John Mcmullen, 19, appeared in court Monday where District Judge Darren Simpson retained jurisdiction in the case. As part of a plea agreement, Mcmullen pleaded guilty to felony “statutory rape” in exchange for Bingham County prosecutors to not pursue any other charges.

A rider program is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

When giving the sentence, Simpson gave an underlying 10 to 20-year prison sentence.

Charging documents for Mcmullen do not go into much detail about his alleged crimes other than he disclosed to having sexual intercourse with the victim when he was 18 and she was 14-years-old.

Under Idaho law, an 18-year-old cannot legally engage in sex with anyone under the age of 16, meaning if the incident was consensual, it is still considered a crime.

Court records show Mcmullen was ordered to pay $8,845.50 in fees and fines.

Idaho law says Mcmullen will not have to register as a sex offender since he was 18-years-old at the time of the statutory offense.