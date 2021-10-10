Boise man helped people file their taxes and now he’s charged with tax fraud

The following is a news release from the United States Department of Justice for the District of Idaho.

BOISE – A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on September 15, charging a Boise man with aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

The indictment alleges that Andres Sanchez, 32, of Boise, assisted individuals in the preparation of federal income tax returns. While assisting individuals in the preparation of their 2014, 2015, or 2016 U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns, Sanchez allegedly included dependents which he knew the taxpayers were not entitled to claim on their Forms 1040.

Sanchez is charged with eight counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return. Sanchez appeared in court this week and entered not guilty pleas to all charges. The trial is scheduled for December 6 at the federal courthouse in Boise before Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

If convicted, Sanchez faces a maximum of three years in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000 on each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho, made the announcement and credited the investigative work of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, which led to charges.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.