Business holding fundraiser after local man dies running Utah marathon

REXBURG —- A local business is working to help and support the wife of a man who unexpectedly passed away over the weekend after he collapsed during a marathon in Utah.

Hayden Holman, 22, of Sugar City was participating in the 26-mile St. George Marathon with members of his family. Near the end of the race, family members say he suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing. He died later in a hospital. Click here for previous coverage.

Paige Whittaker, the owner of Mountain Pop Shop in Rexburg told EastIdahoNews.com that her business will be holding a fundraiser on Oct. 6 for Holman’s wife Charlotte.

Flyer for fundraiser | Courtesy Paige Whittaker

“All proceeds go to Charlotte for any type of funeral costs or expenses. I’ve always wanted to do something that gives back to the community. We’ve had some things that have happened in our life that we’ve been burdened with. But I want to give back. I want to help lift a little bit of burden,” Whittaker said.

Charlotte and Hayden were married seven months ago. The cause of Hayden’s death is not yet known.

Whittaker said most of the employees she has at the Mountain Pop Shop attend Brigham Young University-Idaho, where Holman was attending school.

The Mountain Pop Shop sells bagels, mixed drinks, and cookies. The business is located at 1134 University Boulevard in Rexburg. The fundraiser will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All proceeds and donations will go to Holman’s wife.