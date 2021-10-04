Casper holding chili night for Idaho Falls political candidates

IDAHO FALLS — Mayor Rebecca Casper is inviting the community to meet local political candidates over a bowl of chili.

Casper will host the Mayor’s Family Chili Night Monday at 6 p.m., at Shelter 1 in Tautphaus Park. Volunteers will serve homemade chili as attendees can mingle with candidates.

All city of Idaho Falls candidates have been contacted, according to a news release from Casper, and the following have confirmed they will be there:

Council Seat 6: Councilmember Jim Freeman

Council Seat 4: Councilmember Jim Francis; Challenger Bob Thompson

Council Seat 2: Councilmember Lisa Burtenshaw; Challenger Sandra Hokansen (tentative)

Mayoral Race: Mayor Rebecca Casper; Challenger Ashley Romero

Mayor Casper has asked former councilmember Shelly Smede to emcee the program, which will begin at 6:45 p.m. Each candidate will have five minutes to introduce themselves and the issues they would like to address.

The event will be recorded and posted online. For those who attend, masks will be encouraged when physical distancing is not possible.