Chumlee from ‘Pawn Stars’ answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m excited to talk with Chumlee from ‘Pawn Stars.’ He began working at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas five years before filming the first season for the History Channel back in 2009.

Chumlee opened a candy store near the pawnshop in 2017 and can often be seen there greeting fans.

Here are the questions I asked him:

How has your life changed since ‘Pawn Stars’ started?

What’s the weirdest thing anyone has brought into the pawnshop?

I’ve heard you like pinball machines and videos games. How many do you personally own?

What’s the most valuable item someone has brought into the pawnshop?

Can you tell me about your candy shop and what’s your favorite candy?

When you were my age, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Can you share a lesson you’ve learned in your life that might help me and others watching?

You can watch my entire interview with Chumlee in the video player above.

Follow Chumblee on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and learn more about Pawn Stars here.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.