Couple loses pet dog, all their belongings after fire destroys apartment

AMMON — A woman and her husband have lost everything they own after a fire destroyed their apartment and killed their dog Obie.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Chelsie Dawn Dennis’ apartment on Curlew Drive. Dennis told EastIdahoNews.com she was on her way home from work when she discovered her home had burst into flames.

“I opened the door and it was engulfed in smoke and my dog passed away,” Dennis told EastIdahoNews.com. “It engulfed in flames in my bedroom.”

Chelsie Dawn Dennis and her dog Obie. | Courtesy Chelsie Dawn Dennis

Bonneville County Fire District 1 Fire Marshall Keith Banda said the fire ignited from a pile of clothes close to a heater. Dennis said the clothes were more than five feet away, but the heat was still too much and the clothing burned up.

“I have nowhere to live. I’m living in a hotel right now,” Dennis said.

In response to the fire, Dennis established a Facebook fundraiser to help recoup the things she lost – mainly blankets, food and clothes.

The fire also damaged several other units at the apartment complex.