Fire breaks out in attic of Idaho Falls home

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A fire broke out in the attic of an Idaho Falls home Thursday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports firefighters were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 900 block of North Boulevard, according to a department Facebook post.

Firefighters found the fire in the attic space above the kitchen of the home. The fire was isolated to that area and put out quickly.

The Department says there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the IFFD Fire Prevention Division.

