Hay fire destroys triple trailer semi-truck on I-86

AMERICAN FALLS — A triple trailer semi-truck is a complete loss after a hay fire on westbound Interstate 86 near Raft River.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:56 p.m. Wednesday. The truck driver reports he was traveling westbound when a passing truck driver notified him via radio that hay bales on the trailer were on fire. The driver pulled to the right shoulder and tried to extinguish the fire but it spread quickly and soon engulfed all three trailer loads.

The flames also caused a small grass fire, according to an Idaho State Police News release.

Multiple local law enforcement and fire agencies responded to the blaze, which temporarily closed the interstate.

A farmer working nearby responded and offered his backhoe to help push the hay off the trailers, spreading out the bales to allow firefighters better access. Troopers on scene say the farmer’s assistance was timely and very helpful in containing the fire.

The driver of the truck, a man from Rupert is not hurt.

Courtesy Idaho State Police