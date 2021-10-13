TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
41°
broken clouds
humidity: 45%
wind: 17mph SW
H 41 • L 36
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Las Vegas man arrested in Idaho Falls for alleged sex crimes

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at

Share This
Juan Lizarraga Salazar
Juan Lizarraga-Salazar | Bonneville County Jail

IDAHO FALLS — U.S. Marshals in eastern Idaho arrested a Las Vegas man who has been on the run for months after he allegedly committed sex crimes in Nevada.

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force out of Pocatello took 61-year-old Juan Lizarraga-Salazar into custody around 5 a.m. Wednesday as he was on his way to work in Idaho Falls.

Lizarraga-Salazar had 11 sex crime warrants in Clark County, Nevada, including sexual assault, lewdness and attempted lewdness in the presence of a child.

Officials say Lizarraga-Salazar fled Nevada when the sex abuse charges came to light about a year ago. A warrant for Lizarraga-Salazar was issued on Dec. 20, 2020.

Lizarraga-Salazar was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and faces extradition to Nevada. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: