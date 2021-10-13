Las Vegas man arrested in Idaho Falls for alleged sex crimes

IDAHO FALLS — U.S. Marshals in eastern Idaho arrested a Las Vegas man who has been on the run for months after he allegedly committed sex crimes in Nevada.

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force out of Pocatello took 61-year-old Juan Lizarraga-Salazar into custody around 5 a.m. Wednesday as he was on his way to work in Idaho Falls.

Lizarraga-Salazar had 11 sex crime warrants in Clark County, Nevada, including sexual assault, lewdness and attempted lewdness in the presence of a child.

Officials say Lizarraga-Salazar fled Nevada when the sex abuse charges came to light about a year ago. A warrant for Lizarraga-Salazar was issued on Dec. 20, 2020.

Lizarraga-Salazar was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and faces extradition to Nevada. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.