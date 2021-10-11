Local man dies after Monday morning Madison County crash

REXBURG — Deputies say an 89-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Madison County on Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. when Allen James Oswald, of Shelley, was driving along the 1400 block of Twin Butte Road. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle told EastIdahoNews.com that it appears Oswald hit a ditch embankment and died from injuries at the crash.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family members, and we’d like to thank all who assisted us in the emergency response,” Quayle said.

Madison County Coroner Sam Butikofer, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Rexburg Police Department and Idaho State Police helped Madison County deputies.