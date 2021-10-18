Pet of the Week: Duke

Duke is a loving 4-year-old dog. He is a bit of a big boy but he is also a very strong pup that can really give you an extra good workout on a walk.

He has a very sweet disposition and has been good with cats, other dogs, kids and pretty much everything we have had him around or the previous owner had mentioned. Sometimes with his size and strength, he might knock a little one over so we do think older children might be a better fit.

He keeps a pretty clean kennel but isn’t always the best about saying it is time to go outside so this would be a great opportunity to get some good training and bonding in while working with him to know how you want him to tell you it is time to go outside. He is quick to learn new commands and is eager to learn so just a little work will turn this good dog into a great dog!

Meet Duke at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.