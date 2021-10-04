Pet of the Week: Sunny

Sunny is not only her name but also a perfect way to describe this fun and loving little girl.

Sunny is great with people, has done well with other animals (both at the shelter and in a previous home) and though not around kids much, we really think that she will absolutely love the energy children can bring.

She is a little more active and still goes like she was a puppy – a 3-year-old puppy – so you know there is some Labrador Retriever in her and the other part was said to be border collie, so you have a smart dog with a lot of go.

To some people she will be the dream dog, to others she might not be. If you are in the second category, not to worry, we have lots of other animals looking for homes and available at the Snake River Animal Shelter. We even have cats if you’re not a dog person!

Meet Sunny at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.