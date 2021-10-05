Rigby man accused of sexually assaulting teen over two years

CHALLIS — A Rigby man is facing prison time after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager in Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the 14-year-old victim said since 2019, Travis Lyle Aldridge, 42, had sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion. Aldridge is now charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 with a felony persistent violator enhancement.

The victim said Aldridge had “raped” her multiple times in Jefferson and Custer counties. The victim also said she feared telling others and Aldrige told her to keep it a secret. As of Monday afternoon, Aldridge was only facing a charge in Custer County.

Court records show Custer County Prosecutor Justin Oleson is asking if Aldridge is convicted he serve no less than five years and up to life added to the sentence because of his previous felony convictions in Oregon and Washington.

A summons was issued for Aldridge to appear in court Monday. He was not arrested.

Although Aldridge is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.