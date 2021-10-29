Semi-truck on fire blocks US 26 near Swan Valley; drivers take to fields

IDAHO FALLS — A fiery crash has blocked traffic on U.S. Highway 26 between Idaho Falls and Swan Valley.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the crash occurred between Pine Creek Road and Antelope Creek Road, about 7 miles west of Swan Valley (near the Lane Clark rest area).

The Central Fire District posted on Facebook that a semi-truck was on fire.

“The road will likely be closed for a few hours while the fire is extinguished and the road cleared,” the fire district said. “Traffic is EXTREMELY backed up at this time. Please use an alternate route for the remainder of the day!”

Traffic is moving in a single lane in alternating directions, ITD said.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com that hundreds of drivers are taking dirt roads or fields to get around the traffic jam.

Idaho State Police tweeted that two vehicles were involved.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.