Semi-truck rolls on U.S. 20 near Rexburg

REXBURG — A semi-truck rolled on U.S. Highway 20 near Rexburg Tuesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near milepost 328. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate and clean up the crash.

RELATED | Slick roads keeping troopers busy on eastern Idaho roads

The eastbound lanes of US-20 south of the Thorton exit are closed as of 10 a.m.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office as well as Idaho State Police have reported multiple slide-offs in the area.

EastIdaoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.