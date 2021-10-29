Woman accused of embezzling nearly $20,000 in payroll

IDAHO FALLS — The former bookkeeper for a Bonneville County company is accused of embezzling nearly $20,000.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called by a local steel company in May after realizing they were missing over $30,000. According to charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, upon investigating, deputies determined Paula Suzanne Decoria, 53, allegedly deposited an estimated $19,701.15 into her bank account she was not entitled to have.

Decoria was the company’s primary bookkeeper when she was hired in January 2020. Charging documents show Decoria was running the books correctly for several months, but then things changed in July 2020. Decoria, who was responsible for payroll, allegedly deposited the extra funds in her account for months until she stopped in April, according to court documents.

Investigators wrote in court documents the amount taken from the company would likely be higher than the $19,000 because the deposits reviewed would have been after taxes and other deductions. Investigators also wrote it’s difficult to determine exact amounts because the funds were deposited alongside money Decoria was actually supposed to be paid with.

When detectives contacted Decoria about the allegations she said she wanted to speak with an attorney before talking with law enforcement. Decoria and her attorney had not contacted deputies by the time of the report being filed in August.

Bonneville County prosecutors charged Decoria with felony grand theft by embezzlement on Sept. 21. She was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail Sunday where she posted $30,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing for Decoria is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Although Decoria is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.