Woman who led officers on 45-minute chase arrested in Idaho Falls, taken back to Bannock County

IDAHO FALLS — A female driver who led officers from several local agencies on a chase from Pocatello to Idaho Falls Friday morning was arrested near Idaho Falls.

The driver, who has not been named by police, fled a traffic stop initiated in the Pocatello area. Throughout the chase, which occurred on Interstate 15 and lasted around 45 minutes, the driver fluctuated speeds and drove somewhat erratically, according to witnesses.

A Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy pursues a driver attempting to elude arrest. | Courtesy Trevor Taylor

While attempting to flee officers from the Pocatello and Blackfoot Police Departments, Idaho State Police, Fort Hall Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses say she pulled over several times, allowing pursuing officers to pull over behind her before once again fleeing.

The driver was finally halted by officers near the U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls, according to ISP spokeswoman Lynn Hightower. Witnesses described smoke and tire remnants being at the scene of the stop.

After removing the driver from her vehicle, with weapons drawn, she was transported back to Bannock County Jail by ISP troopers, Hightower said.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, it is unclear what the driver did to warrant an attempted traffic stop. Charges have not yet been filed.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this incident as more details become available.