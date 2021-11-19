A guilty conscience after gambling leads to a big toy donation for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

We recently learned about a woman who won a large amount of money gambling. She was not a regular gambler and felt guilty so she decided to purchase boxes and boxes of toys for children in need.

She gave the toys to her bishop and passed away a short time later. The items have been in the bishop’s basement for a few years and he recently asked EastIdahoNews.com if we could help find a good home for them.

We learned a toy drive is being held for the Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC until Dec. 4. On that day, a caravan of vehicles decorated with Christmas lights will deliver the toys to the Ronald McDonald Family Room, where families and children will receive them over the coming year.

EastIdahoNews.com decided to take the bishop’s toys and deliver them to the Ronald McDonald Family Room, along with a donation from Ashley HomeStore. Watch the video above to see the fun delivery!

The toy drive is sponsored by the Snake River Offroaders and donations can be made at Washington Federal in Idaho Falls or Rexburg, the Post Register, Idaho State Journal and Rexburg Standard Journal.