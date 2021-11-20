All vaccinated adults in Idaho are now eligible for COVID booster shot

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

In light of today’s CDC recommendation, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is encouraging all Idaho adults age 50 years and older who received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months earlier, as well as adults age 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago, to get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; adults age 18-49 may also consider getting a Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna booster based on individual risk factors.

“While the vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalization and death from severe COVID-19 illness, we’re concerned that we might see another surge in cases as people gather together for the holidays,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist. “A booster dose of added protection could help to keep our hospitalizations down and by keeping families healthier, will help ensure that Idahoans can return to school and work in good health after the holidays.”

Earlier today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that COVID-19 vaccine boosters be made available to all adults. These decisions expand booster dose eligibility to all adults, regardless of vaccine brand.

Use the Vaccine Finder for more information about vaccine locations, the vaccine brands available, and walk-in or scheduling details. A prescription is not required, and all doses of the vaccine are free of charge to the person getting the booster dose.

For more on the CDC’s recommendation for boosters: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html