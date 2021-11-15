Closures scheduled for Tuesday on I-15 in Idaho Falls for sign installation

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transporation Department.

RIGBY — Sign installation will begin tomorrow on Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls. These signs will replace the previously removed directional signs that had been in place since the 1960s.

Various closures will be required while work is underway so crews can safely complete installation.

“At approximately 7:30 a.m. we will close the northbound I-15 on-ramp at Exit 118,” said ITD Project Manager Ken Hahn. “Once work is complete on that section, installation will progress to the next area and closures will occur in the two right lanes of the northbound off-ramp at Exit 119.”

In addition to the daytime closures, an overnight closure of eastbound Grandview Drive over I-15 will occur Wednesday to complete traffic signal work in the area. Motorists will be detoured to Saturn Avenue during this time.

“The detour for Grandview Drive is identical to intermittent traffic patterns used throughout the duration of this project,” stated Hahn.

Signage will be in place to direct motorists traveling through the region while this work is underway.

Installation of these signs, and the traffic signal work, are part of the final stages necessary to complete work on a larger ramp reconstruction project that began in May of this year.

Weather permitting, sign installation is expected to be complete by Thursday.