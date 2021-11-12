Father who beat cancer, then lost his wife months later, shocked with Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Kent and his family have been through some challenging times beginning last year. Coming home from work one day he began to lose a high amount of blood. After being rushed to the hospital and getting the blood loss under control, it was determined he had colon cancer.

After several chemotherapy treatments, the cancer was able to be controlled and currently seems to be in remission.

Fast forward to late September of this year. Kent’s wife Mica became ill. Her condition began to deteriorate quite rapidly and she was rushed to the doctor where they determined she had COVID-19. She was admitted to the hospital and put on oxygen.

Kent and their three teenage children were not allowed to visit her because of restrictions. Her condition continued to get worse and after a couple of days, she was moved to the ICU and put on a ventilator. The family was unable to communicate with her because of the ventilator. After being in ICU, she passed away on Sept. 20.

Kent always helps in the community with service projects such as cutting wood and delivering to people in need. He has always been a giver and is not the kind of person who would seek for charity.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise Kent and his kids with some early Christmas gifts. Watch what happened in the video player above!