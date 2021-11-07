Have you seen this woman? Authorities want your help locating her

TODAY'S WEATHER
Rett Nelson
Rexburg

jennifer arellano final
Jennifer Arellano was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday. | Rexburg Police Department

REXBURG – The Rexburg Police Department wants your help finding a missing woman.

Officers report Jennifer Arellano left her apartment in the 300 block of North 1st East on foot around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

She is 5 foot 3, about 180 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a dark blue jacket.

If you see Jennifer or know where she might be, call Madison County Dispatch at (208) 372-5000.

