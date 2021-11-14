Health advisory lifted for Henrys Lake and Upper Island Park Reservoir

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

ST. ANTHONY — Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have lifted a health advisory for Henrys Lake and Upper Island Park Reservoir.

After two consecutive weeks of sampling at common access areas, DEQ confirmed that blue-green algae levels have fallen below concentrations of concern.

The public should avoid any isolated areas of algae, which may look like floating white-gray-blue paint, and should contact DEQ at (208) 528-2650 to report any areas of concern.