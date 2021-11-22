Idaho deactivates crisis standards of care except for north Idaho

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

With the exception of north Idaho, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated Crisis Standards of Care in accordance with IDAPA 16.02.09 – Crisis Standards of Care For Healthcare Entities. While the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress healthcare systems, the surge is no longer exceeding the healthcare resources available except in north Idaho.

Crisis standards of care remains in effect in the Panhandle Health District, which encompasses Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties.

For the rest of the state, healthcare systems are generally using contingency operations, which means they remain stressed with an unusually high number of patients. It will be some time before healthcare systems return to full normal operations. It also will take time for the healthcare systems to work through the many delayed surgeries and other medical treatments.