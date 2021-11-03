Incumbents Chris Jensen and Layne Gardner re-elected to Blackfoot City Council

BLACKFOOT – Incumbent Chris Jensen was re-elected for a fourth term on Blackfoot City Council Tuesday night.

Jensen received 924 votes, 55% of the total, and his challengers, Sean Williams and Matthew Wright, received 395 and 176 votes respectively.

Layne Gardner was re-elected for a third term and received 1,052 votes, 69% of the total. His challenger, Mike Krehbiel, received 468 votes.

Jensen tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s grateful to the citizens of Blackfoot for trusting him with their vote again and he’s promising to put forth his best effort in serving the city for the next four years.

“I will do as I have been doing since I got elected — put forth my best effort and keep the wants and desires and best interests of the city and the citizens (in mind) for all my decisions,” says Jensen.

Last month, Jensen said the greatest challenge facing Blackfoot was growth and he’s planning to work with all the city departments to increase their capacity so that “when the growth hits, we will be ready and in front of the curve.”

He’s grateful to Williams and Wright for running a clean campaign.

Gardner is grateful to voters for their support and trust. He says infrastructure has been an issue in the city for several years and there are several projects he wants to focus on in the near future, including train blockage at railroad crossings.

“There are five major crossings in town and there’s no underpass or overpass. Train blockage becomes a major issue,” says Gardner.

Gardner ran unopposed in the last election and he’s grateful to his opponent for participating and for running a clean campaign.

