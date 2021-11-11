Man arrested after police say he intentionally crashed into another driver

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man after he allegedly crashed into a pickup truck and tried to run over the driver.

The Idaho Falls Police Department got called to Dubar Drive on Sunday around 3 a.m. for a “weapons call.” According to a police report, an officer found a severely damaged green F150. The keys were still in the running pickup truck, but no one was inside.

Joshua Alvarado Ramirez, 28, is now charged with felony aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

A changing story

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said a verbal argument began at a bar in Idaho Falls. Those involved left the bar and continued following one another in pickup trucks.

The victim told officers while he was driving on North Holmes Avenue, a white pickup truck “pitted” his F150, causing it to spin out of control and hit a light post. Once getting out of the pickup, the victim said the white truck backed up and tried to hit him about three times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court records do not indicate how, but police were led to the driver of the white truck, Ramirez. When speaking with police, Ramirez said he chased the F150 for a moment before stopping. But Ramirez changed the story a couple of times, saying he lost control and hit the pickup.

Ramirez claimed to have driven past the truck but then came back to check on everyone inside the green truck. Ramirez said when he came back, anyone inside the F150 had gone.

What police believe happened

Police indicate in their report that based on their training, Ramierez intentionally rammed into the F150, causing it to spin out of control. Officers can use PIT maneuvers to stop cars in a similar fashion during car chases.

Further details were not released.

Ramirez was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and charged with the felony.

Although Ramirez is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Ramirez is scheduled for Nov. 19.