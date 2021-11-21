Organizers gearing up for annual Thanksgiving Morning Celebration in Rexburg

REXBURG – The city of Rexburg and the Rexburg Arts is partnering for the annual Thanksgiving Morning Celebration.

It’s happening Thursday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Rexburg Tabernacle. The free event will feature a community choir under the direction of Steve Dresen. They will be performing seasonal songs and there will be small ensembles and a narrator sharing words of praise and gratitude.

Jaylene Nix will accompany at the piano and Riley Palmer will play the historic pipe organ.

This program has a 40-year tradition in Rexburg and is a gathering place for family and neighbors on Thanksgiving morning. It’s a place to spend with your family members who are home for the holiday. Many families participate in the choir as part of their gathering.

Program coordinator Gwyn Harris is encouraging you to come and enjoy the program.