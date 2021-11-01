Pet of the Week: Luna

Luna is 2.5 years old and is a Husky Pit mix. She is a little shy when meeting people but once she opens up, she really loves giving hugs and kisses.

She knows how to dance for a treat and is super gentle!

Meet Luna at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.