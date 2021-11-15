Pet of the Week: Rosalina

This is Rosalina. She is a 5-year-old Pit Lab mix. She is a huge lover and loves being around her people.

She isn’t too high-energy and is pretty calm. She likes to run at times but also likes just laying down close to you. She is our longest-term dog here and has been here since July. She was recently adopted but was returned due to allergies.

Meet Rosalina at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.