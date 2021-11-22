Pet of the Week: Yoda
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Pet of the Week
Published at | Updated at
Yoda is a very sweet boy. He loves all sorts of people. He loves to give you loves and will just chill out on the couch with you. He is a BIG teddy bear.
Meet Rosalina at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.