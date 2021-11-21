Recently widowed mother of three breaks down while receiving gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Yalon is a selfless, caring woman who loves to help others. Over the years, she has invited people experiencing hard times to live with her while they get back on their feet.

Her husband, Mark, is from England and they have three sons. They have had many setbacks over the years but have always kept a positive attitude.

A few months ago, Mark became sick and was diagnosed with stomach cancer. His health faded fast and he passed away on Oct. 15.

Mark made sure to keep Yalon’s old car working so she could commute from Pocatello to Idaho Falls for her job. Now she is left to raise three kids with an unreliable vehicle.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Yalon with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!