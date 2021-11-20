The Idaho Falls Zoo is closing for the season in 8 days

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Zoo’s last day of the 2021 season will be Sunday, November 28.

For the first time ever, the zoo extended its season through November and is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weather permitting).

“This was an experiment to see if the public would still be interested in visiting the zoo as the weather grew colder,” says Zoo Director David Pennock. “We’re very happy to report zoo guests indeed supported an extended season and we thank our community for doing so.”

You have two weekends left in 2021 to visit the zoo, and zoo employees are offering a special rate. Admission is only $5 for adults (13-61), $4 for seniors (62+), $3 for kids (3-12), and only $0.50 for ages 2 and under. Memberships and guest tickets are also welcome.

If you’ve got family in town for Thanksgiving, bring them to the zoo and help end the 2021 season on a high note.

The zoo will reopen in Spring 2022.