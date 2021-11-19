Two ejected in crash while fleeing Fort Hall Fish and Game

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man crashed his vehicle while attempting to flee a Fort Hall Fish and Game officer Thursday night. Both he and his female passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

A 53-year-old man and his 25-year-old passenger were in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driving eastbound on Interstate 86 when they crashed near milepost 51, west of Pocatello, just before 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

It is unclear why the man and woman, whom the police have yet to identify, were being pursued by the officer.

During the pursuit, the release says, the driver attempted to cross the median and lost control of the Tahoe. The vehicle rolled before coming to rest in the westbound lanes. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the release says.

Both were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

The left lane of westbound I-86 was closed for approximately two hours.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.