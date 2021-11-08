US/Canadian border re-opening to all travelers Monday

(CNN) – On Monday, for the first time in nearly 20 months, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the U.S. for non-essential travel.

While air travelers have been able to visit the U.S., on Monday vaccinated Canadians can once again cross along the 5,500-mile land border that separates the two countries.

Canada welcomed fully vaccinated Americans back in August, but the U.S. did not reciprocate at that time.

While many U.S. hospitality businesses rely on Canadian tourism dollars, the land border re-opening may not create an immediate economic boom.

That’s because Canada is requiring its citizens to present a negative COVID PCR test upon re-entry, which for Canadians can cost up to $300 each.

Members of U.S. Congress, as well as mayors and community leaders from both sides of the border, are urging the Canadian government to drop that requirement.