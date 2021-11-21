Utah man hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash near Inkom

INKOM – The on an off ramps for Exit 63 north of Inkom are back open following a crash on Interstate 15.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 1 p.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 33-year-old man from Hurricane, Utah was headed southbound on U.S. Highway 91 in a Salt Lake City Express bus. He failed to yield to a stop sign while making a left-hand turn and collided with a red Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the pickup was a 52-year-old man from Pocatello who was headed northbound on U.S. Highway 91.

ISP did not specify the men’s exact condition, but the bus driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.