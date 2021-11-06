Winter weather prompts closure of all entrances and roads in Yellowstone Park

The following is a news release from the National Park Service.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Due to expected winter weather Saturday night through Sunday, November 7, the West, South and East entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close in Yellowstone National Park November 6, at 7 p.m.

The one exception is the road from the park’s north entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the northeast entrance and communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. This road is open all year, weather permitting.

Nearly all entrances and roads were scheduled to close at 12:01 a.m. Monday, November 8.

The park annually closes roads in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snow coach travel, which will begin Wednesday, December 15.

For road condition updates: