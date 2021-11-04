Woman allegedly beaten over recent miscarriage

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies reports show a Bonneville County man allegedly battered his wife because she had a miscarriage.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies got called in October to a house in the county where they found a 26-year-old woman upset after being left with a bloodied nose and lip. The 40-year-old husband was then arrested Wednesday after being charged with felony domestic battery and felony destruction of a phone.

EastIdahoNews.com is not identifying the man to protect the identity of the victim.

Investigative reports show the victim told deputies the husband became upset over her miscarriage and an argument followed. The incident turned physical when the husband began punching and slapping his wife.

When the victim tried calling 911, the husband allegedly took her phone. The victim was eventually able to run from the house while being chased by her husband. When the victim made it to a neighbors house she made contact with 911 dispatchers.

Deputies tried talking to the husband; however, according to reports, he refused to talk about the incident or come outside of the house. The husband told deputies to “go through the courts,” to which deputies responded by saying they would get a warrant for his arrest.

The report was filed and deputies asked a warrant be issued for misdemeanor domestic battery, destruction of a phone and resisting or obstructing officers. Idaho law stipulates officers can not arrest people on the spot for misdemeanors without actually witnessing the alleged crime themselves.

A little over a week after the incident, Bonneville County prosecutors opted to charge the husband with the felony.