Woman arrested following August police chase reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall woman charged with a felony and multiple misdemeanors in connection with an Aug. 30 police chase has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Charly Teresa Pongah, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to the felony fleeing from officers charge in exchange for the dismissal of misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without privileges.

Pongah was initially arrested by deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Fort Hall police officers, following a chase that led pursuing officers from Chubbuck to Fort Hall.

The incident started when deputies pulled Pongah over after observing her driving after midnight without headlights. During the stop, Pongah informed the deputy that her glove compartment was broken making her unable to retrieve her documents. When the deputy returned to his vehicle to confirm the information Pongah provided verbally, she drove away.

Law enforcement pursued Pongah, chasing her around 15 miles before the pursuit concluded near the Fort Hall Riverbottoms.

During a search, officers found a “tooter straw” — used for ingesting drugs.

In addition to the felony and two misdemeanor charges, Pongah received infraction charges for displaying a fake license plate or registration and failure to provide proof of insurance.

She has been ordered to pay $246.50 combined in fines for the two infractions, and is awaiting sentencing for the felony attempting to flee officers charge.

Pongah is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 by District Court Judge Javier Gabiola.