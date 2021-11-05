Woman who caused crash that sent two to the hospital sentenced

POCATELLO — A local woman who agreed to a guilty plea for driving under the influence has been sentenced to probation.

Madisen Jean Kalivas, 25, was arrested in January following a crash that sent a woman and her daughter to the hospital. After reaching a plea agreement with Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Kalivas was sentenced to three days in prison and seven years of supervised probation.

Officers responding to a wreck near the intersection of East Fremont Street and North 5th Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 found Kalivas in one of the vehicles. She admitted to causing the crash at the scene.

A 30-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter were transported to Portneuf Medical Center after being extricated from the other vehicle by firefighters.

District Court Judge Rick Carnaroli suspended a sentence of three to six years in prison. Kalivas was ordered to pay $890.50 in fines and her driver’s license has been suspended for one year.

Misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were both dismissed as part of the agreement. Kalivas was also ordered to pay an additional $221.50 for infraction charges of using a cell phone while driving and failing to yield.