Woman who fell on her face while serving surprised to receive a gift from Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Arlene has been described as an earthly angel. She never married or had children of her own but has taken care of children in Blackfoot primary and scouting programs for over 15 years. Every child feels loved and valued in her presence.

A few weeks ago, she was filling in for someone who had COVID at the church to make sure doors and windows were locked for the night when she fell in the parking lot. She laid there for a while and when she finally came to, she walked home to call her brother for help.

She was taken to Bingham Memorial but they immediately sent her to EIRMC because of the severity of her injuries. When she fell in the parking lot, she had her hands in her pockets and fell directly on her face breaking her nose as well as other facial bones. She had to undergo surgery to repair bones and plates.

The day after her accident, she opened her home to a family of four in need of a place to stay. She invited them to stay until they have their feet under them. This is very typical of Arlene, always looking out for others and setting their needs above her own.

The Sunday after her accident, we asked children in primary at church to draw or write her a card. The children were emotional, concerned and wanted to do anything they could for her. One child drew a bouquet of flowers and expressed his love for her. She is just that amazing to show love to all even those who are the hardest to love.

Secret Santa asked us to take an early Christmas gift to Arlene. Watch the surprise in the video above!