1 injured after driver crashes into Idaho Falls apartment

IDAHO FALLS – A driver crashed into an Idaho Falls apartment building after colliding with another car Monday night.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com the collision occurred just after 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse Apartments on 1st Street.

The driver of a 2000 Cadillac El Dorado was headed south on St. Clair and failed to yield to an oncoming car. The driver collided with that vehicle — a 2015 Subaru WRX — and jumped the curb before hitting the apartment building.

Though the apartment was occupied at the time, no one was injured. There was some minor damage to the outside of the building, Clements says.

The driver of the El Dorado was not hurt. The other driver had minor injuries.

Officers were there investigating and directing traffic for about an hour and a half, but as of 8:45 p.m the wreckage has been cleaned up and the flow of traffic has returned to normal.