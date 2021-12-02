2 men hospitalized in vehicle collision near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash west of Blackfoot Monday.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 296.

A 34-year-old Pocatello man, whose name was not released, was headed eastbound in a 2012 Honda Civic. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 35-year-old man from Pocatello.

Each of the men were wearing seatbelts. Their exact condition was not specified but they were flown to a nearby hospital.

The lanes were blocked for about three and a half hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.