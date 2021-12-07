TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
21°
snow
humidity: 87%
wind: 3mph S
H 23 • L 22

7 Questions with Emmy and the Big Idaho Potato

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

  Published at

Share This

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

I’m a big fan of potatoes and have wanted to interview the people behind the Famous Idaho Potato tour for a while. The big spud recently came to Idaho Falls and my parents surprised me with a visit. I sat down with Ghazal Yahyavaveh and Melissa Bradford and asked them the following questions:

  • How long has the big potato truck been around and where are some of the places its gone?
  • How big is the potato and how much does it weigh?
  • What is the potato made of?
  • How many pounds of potatoes are grown in Idaho each year?
  • What do you like best about driving this big spud around the country?
  • Has the potato truck, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Planters Nutmobile ever been togehter for a picnic?
  • My favorite kind of potato is mashed potatoes. What is yours?

You can follow the Idaho Potato Tour on Facebook and Instagram.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Emmy's on Facebook! Connect with her here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: