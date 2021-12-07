7 Questions with Emmy and the Big Idaho Potato

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

I’m a big fan of potatoes and have wanted to interview the people behind the Famous Idaho Potato tour for a while. The big spud recently came to Idaho Falls and my parents surprised me with a visit. I sat down with Ghazal Yahyavaveh and Melissa Bradford and asked them the following questions:

How long has the big potato truck been around and where are some of the places its gone?

How big is the potato and how much does it weigh?

What is the potato made of?

How many pounds of potatoes are grown in Idaho each year?

What do you like best about driving this big spud around the country?

Has the potato truck, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Planters Nutmobile ever been togehter for a picnic?

My favorite kind of potato is mashed potatoes. What is yours?

You can follow the Idaho Potato Tour on Facebook and Instagram.

