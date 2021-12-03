A Feel Good Friday birthday surprise for a 95-year-old WWII veteran

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received a message a few days ago about a man named Lloyd. This is what it said:

Lloyd Burnside will turn 95 on Dec. 1. He lives in Idaho Falls but was raised in Sugar City. He is a World War II veteran and guarded The Emperor’s Palace. His uniform is in a shadow box and he is our hero.

Lloyd lives alone and is the “candy man” known for his amazing caramel popcorn. He always has candy in his pocket and loves people. He is special, kind and loved by anyone who meets him.

We decided to visit Lloyd with some birthday wishes and to thank him for his service! Check out the surprise in the video player above.